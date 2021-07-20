Advertisement

Kicking off the Lewis County Fair live!

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday is the opening day for the 200th running of the Lewis County Fair.

Makenzie Piatt and Beth Hall were live in Lowville during 7 News at Noon. You can watch their report in the video above.

They were joined by Olivia Roggie and her lionhead rabbit, Charlotte.

Olivia also has chickens and ducks at the fair. One of her chickens and one of her ducks each got Best in Show when they were judged Tuesday morning. Charlotte’s judging is on Friday.

The fair runs through Saturday and 7 News will be covering it all week.

