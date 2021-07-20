Met Opera on the Big Screen - Carmen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Bizet’s Carmen—one of the most popular operas of all time—returns to select cinemas this summer. A beautiful gypsy driven by passion and love of freedom, she draws the soldier Don José into a web of love and jealousy that will seal her fate. In this iconic Met staging from 2010, with dances created by star choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and an electrifying score conducted by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, this Carmen brings every aspect of Bizet’s tale to thrilling life, from its seductive beginning to its inevitably tragic climax.

A Fathome Event - Met Sumer Encore

