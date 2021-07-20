Norman E. Kicherer, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norman E. Kicherer passed away July 17th, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Syracuse. He was 89 years old. Per his request there will be no calling hours or funeral. A Celebration of Life and burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Born December 23, 1931 in Rochester, NY, he was son to the late Raymond and Jennie Kicherer, He attended school at Irondequoit schools. Following his high school graduation, he attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY where he excelled in all accounting classes obtaining a perfect GPA in accounting. While at Clarkson he was treasurer for his fraternity Omega Epsilon and a member of the ROTC.

After graduating from Clarkson he retained a job with the accounting firm of Leon Robb. While working he met his future wife Joyce Keller. They were married July 3, 1959.

Norman enjoyed a simple and private life, reading and smoking his pipe were relaxing to him. He enjoyed coin collecting, going to local car races at the Watertown Speedway and eating dinner out every Friday or Saturday night.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Keller Kicherer; his children Lucinda (Chris) Maciejko, Darrel (Connie) Kicherer; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is a brother Raymond, Jr. and a sister Marilyn Smith. He was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the 4th floor of the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for the care and comfort they gave to Norman during his time there.

If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Norman’s name, he would want you to contribute to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.