North country unemployment rates continue to improve

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s June unemployment rates are out and they show continued improvement over last year when the COVID pandemic had shut down much of the economy.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped 5.6 percentage points compared to the year before. In June 2020, unemployment stood at 10.7 percent. In May 2021, it was 5.1 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 5.7 percent last month, compared to 10.7 percent the year before. That’s a 5 percentage point decrease.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 8.8 percent last June to 4.8 percent last month. That’s a 4 percentage point drop.

