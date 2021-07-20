Advertisement

Paddle for Community Betterment this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - This weekend will be Community Betterment Weekend in Alexandria Bay.

Gabby Slate from the Foundation for Community Betterment says events this weekend raise money for various community-based charities.

She visited the 7 News studio along with her son, Harold IV. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The weekend’s main event is Paddle for Betterment. That’s from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24 at the village beach.

The two-mile paddle along the St. Lawrence River costs $45 per person for adults and $25 for children.

There’s also Golf for Betterment on Friday, July 23 at the village golf course. Tee times are 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. It costs $50 per person

Tennis for Betterment is also on Friday, July 23. It starts at 9 a.m. at the village tennis courts. It costs $30 per person.

You can find out more at www.communitybetterment.org/alexandriabay. You can also visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

