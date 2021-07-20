Partly sunny, humid & maybe late-day showers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a hazy, hot, and humid start to the Lewis County Fair.

It will be partly sunny with highs close to 80. There is a possibility of rain late in the day – about a 30 percent chance.

Any rain would mainly be in St. Lawrence County, but some could hit Jefferson and Lewis counties, too.

Temperatures dip into the low 60s overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the md-70s for both Thursday and Friday. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

