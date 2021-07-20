Patrick J. Keogh, 84, of West Carthage

Patrick J. Keogh, 84, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at home, surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Patrick J. Keogh, 84, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at home, surrounded by family. Pat is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Gay (Roberts) Keogh, his sister Christina (Keogh) Gilsenan and 3 children Dennis Keogh, Maureen (Keogh) David and Tara (Keogh) Lyons, 7 grandchildren, 5 Great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews both in the US and in Ireland. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Molly, brothers Liam and Edward and sister Agnes.

He was born on November 20, 1936 in County Cavan, Ireland to James Keogh and Susan Donohoe Keogh. Patrick came to the US in 1956 and became a US citizen on May 7, 1963. He first lived in the Bronx with an uncle. He worked at the Rodgers Peet Company in Manhattan until 1960 when he relocated to Watertown NY to work at the J.R. Miller Company where he worked for 31 years.

Pat & Gay met on a blind date in December of 1963 and were married on August 1, 1964 at Holy Family Church in Watertown.

Pat was a member of the Carthage Elks Club, Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Knights of Columbus.

He was active in local politics servings as the Supervisor of the town of Wilna for 2 years in the 1990s and was a board member for the town of Wilna for many years.

Pat was a proud American who never lost sight of his heritage. He was active in the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival for years and was never happier than when working the Project Children booth and chatting up any, and all, festival goers.

He was instrumental in expanding Project Children to the north country. Project Children North was a program that brought children from Northern Ireland to Northern New York for a summer respite from the “troubles” in Belfast and Derry from 1983 to 2015.

He furthered his passion for helping the less fortunate by serving on the Board of Visitors of Sunmount Developmental Center for 9 years from 1984 to 1993.

Pat spent his retirement shooting the breeze over coffee at McDonald’s, visiting family in Ireland annually and touring with the local Senior Citizen organization.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 24 at 11 AM at Saint James Church, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00am-11:00am at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Molly E Keogh Scholarship Fund at 18 Lathrop Street, Carthage, NY or to Hospice of Jefferson County.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.