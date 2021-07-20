Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city police are asking for help identifying a man on a bike who may have pointed a gun at a driver last week.

Police say the male in the photos above is a person of interest in the case.

Police say they received a report that a man on a bike pulled a gun on a motorist last Thursday evening on Lawrence Street in Watertown, near the municipal arena.

Police say the motorist was trying to park when the bicyclist pulled in front of him. When the driver reportedly threw his hands up in frustration, the man on the bike pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the driver.

Anyone with information can call 315-782-2233.

