Advertisement

Remembering the founder of north country’s Irish festival

Pat Keogh
Pat Keogh(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A north country activist passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy that spans across the globe.

Pat Keogh came to the north country from Ireland in the 1960s and has kept the Irish community strong within the area ever since.

He was the co-founder of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival and founded “Project Children,” a mission that started when Northern Ireland was experiencing a religious divide between Protestant and Catholic worshipers.

With Project Children, Keogh brought Protestant and Catholic children from Northern Ireland to the north country, and placed them with families of the opposite religious denomination to show them that we can all get along.

Keogh passed on Monday, but friends say his legacy will live on.

“His love for children is the thing I’ll remember. He’d bring these children over here and a lot of them were damaged mentally and sometimes physically, too. But, he treated them all the same, and I think they’re better people today than they would have been if they hadn’t have met Pat,” said Sean Hennessy, former co-executive director of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.

Keogh was also involved with the Jefferson County Democratic Party, mentoring countless politicians and community leaders.

If you would like to honor Keogh, his family is asking that you donate to the Augustinian Academy in Carthage.

See his full obituary here

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession

Latest News

Gouverneur Boxing Club
Gouverneur Boxing Club rises from ashes of suspicious fire
In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
Harrisville man acquitted of charges after bench trial
Two of the Republican candidates for governor, Andrew Giuliani and Mike Carpinelli, talk at the...
Giuliani, Carpinelli greet Lewis fair-goers