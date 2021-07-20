River Hospital gets national recognition

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - It’s the only hospital on the East Coast to get the recognition.

The National Rural Health Association lists River Hospital in Alexandria Bay as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country.

It beat out more than 1,000 other critical access hospitals in the country for quality care, patient reviews, and healthcare affordability.

“I think it’s actually incredibly timely. To amplify the importance of rural healthcare is an essential message for our community. This honor is really representative of the incredibly hard work and the balance River Hospital offers,” said Emily Mastaler, hospital CEO.

This is the first time River Hospital has received this honor.

