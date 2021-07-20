Advertisement

River Hospital gets national recognition

River Hospital
River Hospital(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - It’s the only hospital on the East Coast to get the recognition.

The National Rural Health Association lists River Hospital in Alexandria Bay as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country.

It beat out more than 1,000 other critical access hospitals in the country for quality care, patient reviews, and healthcare affordability.

“I think it’s actually incredibly timely. To amplify the importance of rural healthcare is an essential message for our community. This honor is really representative of the incredibly hard work and the balance River Hospital offers,” said Emily Mastaler, hospital CEO.

This is the first time River Hospital has received this honor.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession

Latest News

Harrisville man acquitted of charges after bench trial
Two of the Republican candidates for governor, Andrew Giuliani and Mike Carpinelli, talk at the...
Giuliani, Carpinelli greet Lewis fair-goers
Hospice of Jefferson County sign
Hospice ‘disappointed’ with handling of funding request
Lyme Central School wants to make sure kids, who rely on the cafeteria, don’t have to wonder...
Keeping kids fed during summer months