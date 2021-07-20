Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued, power outages reported

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The warning for central St. Lawrence County is in effect until 5:45 p.m. As of 5:35 p.m., the National Grid outage map reported more than 5,700 customers were without power.

The warning for Jefferson County and Lewis County is in effect until 6:15 p.m. More than 2,200 National Grid customers in Jefferson County lost electricity as of 5:15 p.m. That number dropped to a few dozen as of 5:30.

The NWS says the storm could produce 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

People are being told to expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible.

