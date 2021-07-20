Advertisement

‘Shootin’ Traps for Trips’ to benefit VTC

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a fundraiser to help the Volunteer Transportation Center provide rides for people who need them.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about Shootin’ Traps for Trips on Tuesday’s 7 News at Noon. Watch the video of his interview above.

The clay-pigeon-shooting event will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.

It costs $25 per person to shoot. You can sign up the day of the event.

You can call 315-303-2590 to find out more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession

Latest News

North country unemployment rates continue to improve
WWNY
WWNY ‘Shootin’ Traps for Trips’ to benefit VTC
Live at the Lewis County Fair
Kicking off the Lewis County Fair live!
Live at the Lewis County Fair
Live at the Lewis County Fair