‘Shootin’ Traps for Trips’ to benefit VTC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a fundraiser to help the Volunteer Transportation Center provide rides for people who need them.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about Shootin’ Traps for Trips on Tuesday’s 7 News at Noon. Watch the video of his interview above.

The clay-pigeon-shooting event will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.

It costs $25 per person to shoot. You can sign up the day of the event.

You can call 315-303-2590 to find out more.

