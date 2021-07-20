Advertisement

State issues air quality advisory because of wildfires

Air quality
Air quality(MGN, CBS Los Angeles)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - State health and environmental conservation officials are concerned about particles in the air because of wildfires in the U.S. and Canada.

That’s why the state Department of Health and the DEC have issued a statewide air quality health advisory.

The advisory is in effect until midnight Tuesday.

State officials say exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, children, and the elderly may be particularly sensitive.

When levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure, although tobacco, candle, or incense smoke can make indoor exposure worse.

