Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity

JEFFERSON and ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES, New York (WWNY) - Severe thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and torrential rain whipped through parts of the north country Tuesday, bringing down trees, utility poles and power lines across Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

In St. Lawrence County, the emergency management office put out a call to all fire departments in the county to man their stations.

Early pictures of storm damage shows a tree down across the road in the Madrid area on County Route 14 between Madrid and Chamberland Corners.

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter Road.

National Grid is on the scene to take care of the fallen power lines before crews can start removing the pole and tree.

Widespread power outages were reported in the two counties.

At the height of the storm, National Grid’s power outage map showed more than 2,200 customers in Jefferson County lost electricity. That number has since dropped to a few dozen.

At 5:45 p.m., the utility reported more than 5,900 customers were without power in St. Lawrence County. Crews were working to restore electricity Tuesday evening.

At 6:15 p.m., Lewis County started experiencing power outages.

Tree down across the road in the Madrid area on County Route 14 between Madrid and Chamberland Corners (Heath Chambers)

