Tomorrow’s Health: food insecurity, miscarriages & living with kidney failure

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food insecurity and hunger hit people of color in bigger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

New research from the University of Minnesota also found nearly a third of young adults in the U.S. said they had less access to healthy food in the past year.

Many of them either ate sporadically or relied on fast food, both of which have negative consequences.

Miscarriages & the immune system

Researchers are finding new clues about how the immune system may impact miscarriages.

Scientists at U.C. San Francisco discovered cells in mice that prevent the immune system from attacking the placenta or fetus.

The research is at an early stage, but doctors hope it could lead to new immune therapies to prevent pregnancy loss.

Living with kidney failure

There are promising results for a new method of measuring the quality of life of kidney failure patients.

The so-called “PROPr” score measures things like cognitive function, depression, fatigue, and pain.

Researchers hope it will help doctors in their care and treatment of patients with poor kidney health.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.