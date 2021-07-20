Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: food insecurity, miscarriages & living with kidney failure

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food insecurity and hunger hit people of color in bigger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

New research from the University of Minnesota also found nearly a third of young adults in the U.S. said they had less access to healthy food in the past year.

Many of them either ate sporadically or relied on fast food, both of which have negative consequences.

Miscarriages & the immune system

Researchers are finding new clues about how the immune system may impact miscarriages.

Scientists at U.C. San Francisco discovered cells in mice that prevent the immune system from attacking the placenta or fetus.

The research is at an early stage, but doctors hope it could lead to new immune therapies to prevent pregnancy loss.

Living with kidney failure

There are promising results for a new method of measuring the quality of life of kidney failure patients.

The so-called “PROPr” score measures things like cognitive function, depression, fatigue, and pain.

Researchers hope it will help doctors in their care and treatment of patients with poor kidney health.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Nursing home
Lawmakers urge state to lift limits on nursing home visits
WWNY Rides, funnel cake and COVID-19 shots at the fair
WWNY COVID vaccination
Rides, funnel cake and COVID-19 shots at the fair