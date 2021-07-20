Traffic advisory: LeRay Street in Watertown
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s LeRay Street will be down to one lane today (Tuesday).
City crews will be working in the 800 block starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
There will be one lane of traffic from city limits to the intersection of Burdick and East Hoard streets.
Motorists should find alternate routes.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.