Traffic advisory: LeRay Street in Watertown

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s LeRay Street will be down to one lane today (Tuesday).

City crews will be working in the 800 block starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

There will be one lane of traffic from city limits to the intersection of Burdick and East Hoard streets.

Motorists should find alternate routes.

