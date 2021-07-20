Virginia Murray (Van Iderstine) (Waite) Farnsworth, formerly of Potsdam

Virginia Murray (Van Iderstine) (Waite) Farnsworth passed away on August 22, 2020 at her home in Micco, Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

MICCO, Florida (WWNY) - Virginia Murray (Van Iderstine) (Waite) Farnsworth passed away on August 22, 2020 at her home in Micco, Florida. Virginia was born Aug 24,1934 to Walter and Madeleine Murray in Potsdam, NY. She had one sister, Jeanette M. Young of Mountain Home, Idaho. She spent most of her life in St. Lawrence County having lived in Ogdensburg, Madrid and Canton. Over her life she had various employment working for Doctors in Ogdensburg, the Cancer Society in Canton, and she administered grants for homeless and childcare. She was involved with many organizations and served on the Board of Directors for the St. Lawrence County Cancer Society, American Red Cross in St Lawrence and Jefferson Counties. She was very proud to receive the Exceptional Volunteer award from the Red Cross.

She married Harry Van Iderstine and that marriage ended in divorce. Her second marriage was to Roger Waite who preceded her in death. She later married Stanley Farnsworth and they enjoyed almost 28 years together.

Virginia is survived by her third husband, Stanley of Micco Fl, daughter Leslie (Don) Mix of Ogdensburg, son Russell (Anita) Van Iderstine of Malabar, Fl, step children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Brent (Cathy) Van Iderstine of Arkport, NY. In her retirement she and Stanley enjoyed traveling in their motor home to visit family and friends across the country. She enjoyed sewing and doing other crafts. She spent time with her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life August 8, 2021 at the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 N State St, Heuvelton, NY. Friends are invited to come help celebrate her life. The family requests instead of flowers please make a donation to the Cancer Society or American Red Cross.

