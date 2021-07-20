Watertown hands loss to Auburn, young philanthropists hand out checks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a week away from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds because of the Jefferson County Fair, the Watertown Rapids returned home Monday night to face the Auburn Doubledays.
It was a good night for the Watertown team, both on and off the field.
In the bottom of the first, Dixon Black lofts a sacrifice fly to left center. Dylan Broderick tags up and scores from third, putting Watertown on top 1-0.
In the top of the third, Austin Doyle Miller gets out of a bases-loaded jam by recording the strikeout. It’s still 1-0 Rapids.
In the bottom of the third, Broderick reaches base on an infield single, putting runners at the corners. Tony Santa Maria then drives in Dylan Perry with the base hit – 2-0 Rapids.
Between innings, the Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council handed out a few grants, including one to the Village of Adams library, along with Save the River and North Star Food.
And the Rapids donated $1,200 to the town of Lyme Parks and Recreation Committee for the Lyme night that was held earlier in the season.
Watertown made it a successful evening all around by beating Auburn 2-1.
