Watertown hands loss to Auburn, young philanthropists hand out checks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a week away from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds because of the Jefferson County Fair, the Watertown Rapids returned home Monday night to face the Auburn Doubledays.

It was a good night for the Watertown team, both on and off the field.

In the bottom of the first, Dixon Black lofts a sacrifice fly to left center. Dylan Broderick tags up and scores from third, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

In the top of the third, Austin Doyle Miller gets out of a bases-loaded jam by recording the strikeout. It’s still 1-0 Rapids.

In the bottom of the third, Broderick reaches base on an infield single, putting runners at the corners. Tony Santa Maria then drives in Dylan Perry with the base hit – 2-0 Rapids.

The Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council handed out grants between innings at the Watertown Rapids game Monday night. (WWNY)

Between innings, the Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council handed out a few grants, including one to the Village of Adams library, along with Save the River and North Star Food.

And the Rapids donated $1,200 to the town of Lyme Parks and Recreation Committee for the Lyme night that was held earlier in the season.

Watertown made it a successful evening all around by beating Auburn 2-1.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.