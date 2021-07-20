Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers opt out of allowing retail cannabis sales

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council voted Monday night for a local law that opts out of New York’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

The vote followed a marathon public hearing where dozens of people spoke in front of council.

Nineteen out of 26 speakers were in favor of opting in, but ultimately council went the other way.

Council members say they want more guidance from Albany.

If they opt in, that’s that, but by opting out now, they can still opt back in down the road.

Some residents said city council hadn’t given opting in a fair consideration.

Others said it would give people better access to medical marijuana.

“I’m asking, why wouldn’t you want to keep all of your city residents who do smoke marijuana, give them a safe place to buy marijuana, where it’s controlled?” Joanne Hughes said.

“You’re just giving up money,” S.G. Gates said. “The same amount of marijuana is going to be here whether it’s just outside our limits or right now. I think anybody who wants marijuana can get it. It’s not like it’s one of those things that’s hard to come by.”

Those who were in-favor of opting out cited the impacts it could have on children.

The public can now choose to petition council to hold a referendum.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment
An unoccupied two-story home in the town of Rutland was destroyed Sunday night in what...
Owner allegedly sets fire to unoccupied home
We get a look at how damaging Saturday night’s storm was.
Saturday’s heavy showers caused damage throughout the North Country
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Lisbon man accused of drug possession
Police lights
Woman allegedly menaces victim with box cutter

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids faced off against the Auburn Doubledays at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds...
Watertown hands loss to Auburn, young philanthropists hand out checks
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Partly sunny, humid & maybe late-day showers
Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory: LeRay Street in Watertown
Watertown opts out of marijuana retail sales