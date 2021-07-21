Another Democrat to challenge Stefanik for congress

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A third Democrat has announced plans to seek the north country’s seat in congress.

Brigid “Bridie” Farrell made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Today, I’m launching my campaign to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik, and truly represent Upstate New York’s 21st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Are you with me? Pitch in now: https://t.co/ZvNi35XrOb pic.twitter.com/FWbICbaH4J — Bridie Farrell (@BridieForUs) July 21, 2021

In the campaign video accompanying the tweet, Farrell describes herself as “north country born and raised.”

She pledges “I cannot be bought,” as the video shows a news clip of incumbent Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik, as a commentator says Stefanik “has sold her soul.”

Farrell could not immediately be reached for comment, but the Albany Times-Union reported she is a “former Olympic hopeful who became an advocate against child sexual abuse.”

In a 2020 Washington Post article, Farrell - a speed skater - described being sexually abused as a teenager by a man more than twice her age.

North Country Public Radio reports Farrell helped lobby for the Child Victims Act, which increased the statute of limitations on abuse claims in New York.

Farrell “says she lives in North River in Warren County,” again, according to North Country Public Radio.

The Stefanik campaign was quick to label her using language almost identical to what it has used against Stefanik’s other opponents. A statement from Alex DeGrasse, a senior advisor to Stefanik, called her a “Far=Left Socialist Democrat,” and said she is now one of the candidates who “support Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Andrew Cuomo and their radical, Socialist policies hurting North Country families.”

“Far-Left New York City Democrat Brigid “Bridie” Farrell only registered in NY-21 just weeks ago - even more recently than Far-Left NYC lawyer Matt Putorti,” DeGrasse wrote.

Farrell responded on Twitter.

We’ve been in this race for 2 minutes, and Elise is already spouting off her far-right nonsense. #NY21 Help us send her packing home to Albany: https://t.co/ZvNi35XrOb https://t.co/atBSa4rBnC — Bridie Farrell (@BridieForUs) July 21, 2021

Lawyer Matt Putorti and Ezra Watson are the other Democrats in the race.

Despite having drawn three Democratic opponents so far, Stefanik is far from an attractive target. She is now the third most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, and in line to become even more powerful if Republicans take back a majority of House seats in 2022; she is a prolific fund-raiser and is seen as an ally of former President Trump.

The north country’s seat in congress is NY-21, a sprawling district which takes in 12 counties, stretching from the Watertown area in the west, north to Plattsburgh and beyond, and east to near Albany.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.