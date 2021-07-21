Advertisement

Becoming sunny and less humid

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is off to a cloudy start and we could some light rain.

It will start clearing off heading into the afternoon and we’ll end up with sunny skies by the end of the day.

It will be less humid than it’s been lately. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It stays mainly clear overnight. It will be cool with lows in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, with a very slight chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

It becomes more humid over the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs right around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
The Watertown city council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a...
Watertown lawmakers opt out of allowing retail cannabis sales
Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7 day
Cooler tomorrow.
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Partly sunny, humid & maybe late-day showers