Community Performance Concert - Outside

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Back to Broadway! Summer Cabaret

FREE PUBLIC OUTDOOR CONCERT

Celebrate a return to in-person events and summer theater with CPS!

Free Refreshments Starting at 2:00 pmFree Gift Bag for the First 90 Children50/50 RaffleCommemorative T-Shirts for SalePlease Bring Your Own ChairsMain Parking in Lot 6

Event takes place between Snell Theatre & the PAC at SUNY Potsdam.

Enjoy some of Broadway’s most popular songs performed by our most talented community members and SUNY Potsdam Alumni:Kimberly Morgan Busch ’93, DirectorAndrea Carr Ellison ’01Laura Fitzsimons Gilbert ’05Meaghan Manor-Janovsky ’06Shavon Lloyd ’19Brianne Wicks Sterling ’10George Scoville-Upham ’99Accompanist, Joshua Barkley ’21

For more information, contact us at 315.267.2277 or cps@cpspotsdam.org. Visit us online at cpspotsdam.org

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.