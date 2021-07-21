DEC investigates criminal mischief at Perch River Wildlife Management Area

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal mischief incident and are asking for help identifying people who may have been involved.

The incident was at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in the town of Pamelia on May 13.

The accompanying photos, the DEC says, were taken at 9:41 p.m. on that date.

Anyone with information can call Environmental Conservation Police Officer Jackson at 315-418-7380 and reference case number 21-010637.

Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal mischief incident at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area and are asking for help identifying people who may have been involved. (New York State DEC)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.