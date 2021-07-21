Advertisement

DEC investigates criminal mischief at Perch River Wildlife Management Area

Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal...
Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal mischief incident at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area and are asking for help identifying people who may have been involved.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal mischief incident and are asking for help identifying people who may have been involved.

The incident was at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in the town of Pamelia on May 13.

The accompanying photos, the DEC says, were taken at 9:41 p.m. on that date.

Anyone with information can call Environmental Conservation Police Officer Jackson at 315-418-7380 and reference case number 21-010637.

Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal...
Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal mischief incident at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area and are asking for help identifying people who may have been involved.(New York State DEC)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
The Watertown city council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a...
Watertown lawmakers opt out of allowing retail cannabis sales

Latest News

WWNY
JCC offers help for students undecided on major, career path
The auditorium at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown has undergone a $3.5 million...
State office building auditorium now ADA compliant
Handcuffs, money
Former employee accused of stealing from law firm
Canadian Border
U.S. border remains closed to Canadians for at least another month