Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home

LYME, New York (WWNY) - A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Jefferson County fire officials say they believe a family was home but left the house and called 911.

The rear part of the home appears to be destroyed. Officials believe the blaze started in the kitchen.

A portion of Route 12E between county routes 8 and 7 closed down around 5 a.m.

