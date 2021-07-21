Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYME, New York (WWNY) - A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Jefferson County fire officials say they believe a family was home but left the house and called 911.
The rear part of the home appears to be destroyed. Officials believe the blaze started in the kitchen.
A portion of Route 12E between county routes 8 and 7 closed down around 5 a.m.
