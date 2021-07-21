Former employee accused of stealing from law firm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Great Bend woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Watertown law firm.
Watertown city police say 26-year-old Nicole Bennett was a secretary for the Schwerzmann & Wise law firm.
Officials from the firm told police in March that they had found irregularities in their financial records and that $27,000 was stolen.
Bennett was charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and first-degree falsifying business records.
She was arraigned in city court and released on her own recognizance.
