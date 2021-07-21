JCC offers help for students undecided on major, career path

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Seventy percent of students entering college are undecided on a college major, and 50 percent of students with a major change it 3-5 times before graduation.

At Jefferson Community College, the Career Planning office works to help students decide on a career field that matches their interests and personality and assisting them choose a degree program that meets their goals.

Julian Mangano, career readiness coach at JCC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about available assistance. Watch his interview above.

JCC offers the following help for freshmen who are undecided on a major and career field:

Career Coach Inventory – free on JCC’s website, www.sunyjefferson.edu

Career Direction Connection Workshop – held virtually on August 2 and August 16

Meet with a career counselor at JCC – call 315-786-2288 to schedule an appointment

Fall semester classes begin August 30 and registration is ongoing.

