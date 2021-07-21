Advertisement

Lowville man jailed on drug charges

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 29-year-old Lowville man is behind bars after the third drug raid at his home in the past 9 months.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force says Wednesday’s raid 7527 South State Street turned up methamphetamine consistent with possession for sale, along with drug packaging.

Joseph Fitzgerald, who lives at that address, was arrested on drug charges. His bail is set at $15,000.

Police say his home was also raided last November and again in January, when drugs including meth, heroin and fentanyl were seized.

