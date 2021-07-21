More clarity on JCIDA’s tax deal proposal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There is more clarity on proposed changes to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s tax deal policy with towns on large renewable energy projects.

Typically it takes two things when a big project comes to Jefferson County: a host community agreement, which compensates the town where the project is, and a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes.

To simplify this process, JCIDA is exploring the idea of combining the two.

CEO Dave Zembiec says that could look like an upfront payment to the town as a requirement before closing on the PILOT agreement. He says will make it simpler for the towns, which would not have to negotiate on their own.

“You have to look at what’s a good way to do it that lessens the burden of the town. But, it’s also something that can be administered easily enough and not get too complicated,” he said.

There’s still work to do, but JCIDA officials all agree this is an idea they want to explore.

