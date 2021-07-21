Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are only a couple of slots left for Samaritan Medical Center Foundation’s 24th annual Thousand Islands Golf Classic

But, event chair Corry Lawler and foundation event coordinator Dawn Atwood say, there’s another way you can help out.

They talked about an online auction during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The tournament itself is Monday, August 9 at the Thousand Islands Country Club

The online auction – with more than 50 items – ends on August 10.

The money from both the tournament and the auction will go back to the hospital to support its hard-working staff.

You can find out more – and check out the auction – at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.