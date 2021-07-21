Nicole Lacey manslaughter case headed to trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The case of a Jefferson County woman, accused of intentionally running her vehicle over an Antwerp man, is heading to trial.

Nicole Lacey was charged with first-degree manslaughter last year in the death of 28-year-old Jared Cook.

Court documents allege the 29-year-old Black River woman knowingly and intentionally struck and drove over Cook with her vehicle, causing fatal head injuries, in May of 2018.

A suppression hearing was held Wednesday in Jefferson County Court, where witnesses were questioned and a deadline was set for submission of written arguments for trial.

A date for that trial has not been set at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated Cook’s death for two years before arresting Lacey.

In 2018, deputies said that Lacey found Cook unconscious in his driveway on County Route 24 in Antwerp on May 30, suffering from severe head trauma and a cut on his arm. Lacey lived in the same home as Cook.

Cook died in a Syracuse hospital on June 3, 2018 from his injuries.

According to court documents, Lacey’s vehicle displayed evidence of a collision and Cook’s DNA was found on the vehicle’s undercarriage and right front tire.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.