Advertisement

Stanley Cup comes to St. Lawrence County

The Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Stanley Cup is making an appearance Wednesday in St. Lawrence County.

It’s all thanks to Derek Lalonde, assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Born and raised in Brasher Falls, he grew up playing hockey at Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls.

Lalonde brought the the Conn Smythe Trophy, and the Vezina Trophy with him as well.

Public can see the Stanley Cup at the Tri-Town Arena Wednesday from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A party at the Riverview Bar Wednesday evening is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
Hospice of Jefferson County sign
Hospice ‘disappointed’ with handling of funding request

Latest News

Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency meeting
More clarity on JCIDA’s tax deal proposal
After Tuesday's storm, parking lots started to look like mud bogging tracks at the Lewis County...
Wet, muddy parking puts no damper on Lewis County Fair
WWNY U.S. border remains closed to Canadians for at least another month
Bassmaster Elite Tournament in Clayton in 2020
Clayton shops look forward to reeling in Bassmaster business