Stanley Cup comes to St. Lawrence County

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The Stanley Cup is making an appearance Wednesday in St. Lawrence County.

It’s all thanks to Derek Lalonde, assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Born and raised in Brasher Falls, he grew up playing hockey at Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls.

Lalonde brought the the Conn Smythe Trophy, and the Vezina Trophy with him as well.

Public can see the Stanley Cup at the Tri-Town Arena Wednesday from 5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A party at the Riverview Bar Wednesday evening is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.