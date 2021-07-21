State office building auditorium now ADA compliant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The auditorium at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown has undergone a $3.5 million renovation.

Before the renovations, there really wasn’t much of a way for someone in a wheelchair to get on the stage, so they put in ramps on either side leading right to it.

That’s just one of many additions to make the auditorium more accessible for people with disabilities and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

New York’s Office of General Services was in charge of the multi-million-dollar project, the planning of which started more than two years ago. It was capped off Wednesday with the ribbon cutting.

The department’s commissioner says the auditorium is pivotal to the community, and renovations were long overdue.

This is a community asset as much as it is a state asset and we needed to, after 50-something years, we needed to make improvements, but the most important improvement that we made was that it is now ADA compliant,” Commissioner RoAnn Destito said.

