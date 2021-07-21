Advertisement

State office building auditorium now ADA compliant

By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The auditorium at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown has undergone a $3.5 million renovation.

Reporter Keir Chapman was there live during 7 News at Noon. You can see his story in the video above.

Before the renovations, there really wasn’t much of a way for someone in a wheelchair to get on the stage, so they put in ramps on either side leading right to it.

That’s just one of many additions to make the auditorium more accessible for people with disabilities and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

New York’s Office of General Services was in charge of the multi-million-dollar project, the planning of which started more than two years ago. It was capped off Wednesday with the ribbon cutting.

The department’s commissioner says the auditorium is pivotal to the community, and renovations were long overdue.

This is a community asset as much as it is a state asset and we needed to, after 50-something years, we needed to make improvements, but the most important improvement that we made was that it is now ADA compliant,” Commissioner RoAnn Destito said.

There have been a lot of changes made to the auditorium. Chapman will show us more during our First @ 5 and 7 News This Evening newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
The Watertown city council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a...
Watertown lawmakers opt out of allowing retail cannabis sales

Latest News

WWNY
JCC offers help for students undecided on major, career path
Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are investigating a criminal...
DEC investigates criminal mischief at Perch River Wildlife Management Area
Handcuffs, money
Former employee accused of stealing from law firm
Canadian Border
U.S. border remains closed to Canadians for at least another month