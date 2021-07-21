Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens

OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - A threatened strike could throw a wrench into Canada’s plan to allow fully vaccinated people from the U.S. to cross the border.

The Canadian government announced earlier this week that border crossings from the U.S. would start August 9.

But the CBC reports the union representing Canadian border officers has called for a vote on a strike that could start in early August.

The more than 8,500 Canada Border Services Agency officers have been without a contract since June 2018.

While some CBSA workers would be considered essential and required to work, a strike could cause large delays at border crossings.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

