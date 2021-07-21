Advertisement

Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens

New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland Security’s trusted traveler programs as a result of the Green Light Law going into effect.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - A threatened strike could throw a wrench into Canada’s plan to allow fully vaccinated people from the U.S. to cross the border.

The Canadian government announced earlier this week that border crossings from the U.S. would start August 9.

But the CBC reports the union representing Canadian border officers has called for a vote on a strike that could start in early August.

The more than 8,500 Canada Border Services Agency officers have been without a contract since June 2018.

While some CBSA workers would be considered essential and required to work, a strike could cause large delays at border crossings.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
The Watertown city council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a...
Watertown lawmakers opt out of allowing retail cannabis sales
Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation's Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Volunteer Transportation Center's Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament
VTC needs teams & sponsors for Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney
New York state COVID-19
State says small fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers test positive for COVID-19
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Becoming sunny and less humid