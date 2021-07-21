U.S. border remains closed to Canadians for at least another month

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Even though Canada is opening its borders to fully vaccinated Americans, the U.S. is extending its restrictions on nonessential travel for another month.

In a Department of Homeland Security document set to go in effect at midnight, the Biden administration orders border crossings from Canada to be limited to essential travel only.

The document extends the restrictions until August 21.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced earlier this week that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and residents could travel to Canada starting August 9.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling the extension “absolutely and unequivocally unacceptable.”

She says not reopening the Canadian border is devastating to north country families, businesses, and communities.

Both countries closed the border to nonessential travel in March 2020.

Restrictions have been extended month-by-month since then.

Here’s Stefanik’s full statement:

“President Biden’s failure to reopen the northern border, especially given Canada’s recent decision to reopen the border to fully vaccinated American travelers in August, is absolutely and unequivocally unacceptable.

“This failure of the Biden Administration to reopen our Northern Border is devastating to North Country families, businesses, and communities who were hopeful that the United States would reciprocate on Canada’s decision to restore travel across the border. It is clear that the Biden Administration has failed the North Country – and it is time for the bipartisan Members of Congress who represent communities along the northern border to follow my leadership and take legislative action.”

