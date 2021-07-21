VTC needs teams & sponsors for Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is Looking for teams, sponsors, and prize donations for its upcoming Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about the tournament on 7 News This Morning. You can check out his interview in the video above.

The tournament is Saturday, September 11 at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville.

The deadline to register is September 3 and you can do that at volunteertransportationcenter.org or by calling 315-303-2590.

That’s also how you can get in touch if you want to become a sponsor or donate a prize.

