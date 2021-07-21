Advertisement

VTC needs teams & sponsors for Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tourney

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is Looking for teams, sponsors, and prize donations for its upcoming Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau talked about the tournament on 7 News This Morning. You can check out his interview in the video above.

The tournament is Saturday, September 11 at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville.

The deadline to register is September 3 and you can do that at volunteertransportationcenter.org or by calling 315-303-2590.

That’s also how you can get in touch if you want to become a sponsor or donate a prize.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
Watertown police are asking for help identifying the person in the photos in connection with a...
Police ask public’s help in menacing investigation
A St. Regis Mohawk tribal court tells the tribal government that recreational marijuana shops...
People can buy recreational marijuana on Akwesasne territory
The Watertown city council voted to opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales following a...
Watertown lawmakers opt out of allowing retail cannabis sales
Fire destroyed an apartment in the Alexandra Meadows complex in Watertown
Fire destroys Watertown apartment

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation's Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens
New York state COVID-19
State says small fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers test positive for COVID-19
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Becoming sunny and less humid