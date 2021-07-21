Wet, muddy parking puts no damper on Lewis County Fair

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After Tuesday’s storm, parking lots started to look like mud bogging tracks at the Lewis County Fair, forcing officials to find alternatives.

“This lot is unusable, but we’re taking steps to get around that. We’re using a shuttle system,” said Doug Hanno, fair president.

Attendees say they don’t mind it a bit.

“It’s putting a damper on the ground, but not on the fun,” said Henry Klein.

“It’s really fun here. I can’t wait to go on the Ferris wheel. I’m so excited,” said Vivian Klein.

Hanno says fair attendance is actually doing great, despite the ups and downs.

“People are tough in Lewis County. They want to have fun,” he said.

And, people want to eat.

“We sell hot and sweet sausage. Hop out, get a sausage and enjoy the sights and sounds,” said Don Reid, Al’s Concessions.

“We have the giant sundae, which has been going on many years. Especially this year, it’s nice to be able to do this,” said Hannah Raymond, Lewis County Dairy Princess.

And don’t forget about the vendor who has been around almost as long as the fair - Freeman’s Old Style Taffy. The family has been bringing dozens of flavors to fairgoers for 126 years now.

“That’s why we keep coming back - for those people that expect us to be here. We’ve always been here, and we’ll try to always be here,” said Shawn Freeman, Freeman’s Old Style Taffy.

Lewis County Fair goers and vendors alike say after missing last year’s festivities completely, a little rain is certainly not going to stop them this year.

