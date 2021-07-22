Advertisement

19th annual Spoker Ride is next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Registration is still open for the 19th annual Spoker Ride

Organizers Jeff Wood and Steve Wood talked about the annual bicycle ride on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The ride is Saturday, July 31.

There’s a 10-mile family ride and more-competitive 30- and 50-mile rides. The courses start and end in Sackets Harbor.

This year’s event benefits the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center.

You can register and find out more at spokerride.net.

