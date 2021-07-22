Agnes N. “Kay” Gray, 82, of Fort Covington, NY peacefully passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at her home with her loving family beside her and under the care of Hospice of the North Country. (Funeral Home)

Kay was born April 1, 1939 at the family home in Bombay, NY to J. Horace and Mary (Noreault) Burditt. She often spoke of her Aunt Agnes Noreaullt having delivered her before the doctor arrived, thus being her namesake. She was the last of thirteen children. She attended Fort Covington High School and later obtained her GED in 1988, of which she was very proud. She married Robert V. Gray on September 7, 1957 at St. Mary’s of the Fort Church in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on January 5, 2004.

She was once employed by the Bombay Slipper Factory. Kay’s favorite work was being employed by Salmon River Central School as a bus monitor for nearly 10 years, and caring for her family. She was crowned Miss Fort Covington in her later teens.

Kay is survived by her two children Karen (William) Wilkins Jr. of Massena, NY and Robert V. (Tammy) Gray Jr. of Fort Covington, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erika (Doug) O’Geen of Rochester, NY; Kayleen “Katie” Wilkins of Potsdam, NY and Robert V. (Elora) III of Fort Covington, NY as well as her two great-grandchildren, Ellianna and Holden O’Geen and one sister in-law, Patricia of Schenectady NY. In addition to her parents and husband, a son Jeff predeceased Kay in infancy in 1958; she was also predeceased by nine brothers; Joseph J., James, Francis, Donald, Joseph, William, Amos, Leo and Robert Burditt and three sisters, Laura Jock Lantry, Florence “Toots” Cartier and Elsie, who died in infancy.

A graveside service will at 11:00 am on Tuesday July 27, 2021 in the Old St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Covington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Fort Covington Senior Citizens; PO Box 313, Fort Covington, NY 12937 in Kay’s memory.

