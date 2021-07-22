Aletta J. Crane (Leta), 86, of Newton Falls

Aletta J. Crane (Leta), age 86, of Newton Falls, passed away on July 21, 2021 at her home under the care of her loving family. (Funeral Home)

NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Aletta J. Crane (Leta), age 86, of Newton Falls, passed away on July 21, 2021 at her home under the care of her loving family.

Her funeral service will be held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Hubert’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Leta was born on June 4, 1935 in the Town of Diana to the late Lee and Etta (Hayes) LaParr. She attended schools in Watertown, Oswegatchie, and Harrisville. Aletta married David J. Crane on June 23, 1951. Mr. Crane passed away on July 29, 2004.

Leta was a homemaker who always kept a very neat house and enjoyed being around people when she was younger. She loved doing things for her family, putting everyone else’s needs before her own. She never said no to someone in need and was a great example to others. She enjoyed reading, especially the newspaper, planting flowers, word searches, lotto tickets, and a cold beer in her younger years.

Her survivors include her four children, Paul and Connie Crane, Ronald Crane, Charlene Crane, and Thomas Crane, a sister, Helen DeLong, five grandchildren, Bonnie, Savanah, Sarah, Dallas, and Chandra, five great-grandchildren, Angelica, Kennedy, Presley, Vanessa, and Liyana, and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by seven siblings, Hilton LaParr, Eurith Metcalf, Arlene Orvis, Dorothy Hudson, Rose Scudera, Charles LaParr, and Cecelia Marriam, and a step-granddaughter, Vanessa Munguia.

Donations given in memory of Aletta may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.