Betty V. Lamendola, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Betty V. Lamendola, 86, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Betty and her twin sister, Janet, were born on January 10, 1935 in Massena, the daughter of the late Andrew and Charlotte (Lazore) Lamendola. She grew up in Massena and attended St. Mary’s Parochial Schools and later schools in the Pine Grove community of Massena.

Betty lived in Massena for many years with her family but lived for a time with her sister Janet in Pennsylvania where she worked at a sheltered workshop for the Physical and Mentally Disabled and also at the Hospitality House. Betty certainly could brighten any room with her love of hospitality and generous spirit to help others. She was known to her family, friends and caregivers as “Busy Body Betty” or “Ms. Hospitality.” She loved to visit with anyone – she knew everybody and everybody knew Betty.

Betty is survived by her caregiver and friend of many years, Marsha Dunn of Brushton; her nephews, Jimmy Hemlock, Andrew R. and Anthony R. Lamendola; her nieces, Gayle Morse, Nicki Belt, and Shelley Griffith; and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her twin sister, Janet Moniere on January 24, 2017; another sister, Ruth Hemlock on April 28, 1985; her brothers, Sam Lamendola on July 1, 1980, Arthur T. Lamendola on May 18, 2009, and Anthony Ray Lamendola on October 25, 2012; and her beloved niece, Michelle Moniere on November 21, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A time of visitation will be held prior to her mass starting at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena

