Advertisement

Bicycle and truck collide, woman seriously hurt

Ambulance
Ambulance(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman on a bicycle suffered serious injuries after a collision with a truck Thursday afternoon.

It happened in front of the Eagles Club on Route 11, also known as Outer Washington Street, in the town of Watertown at approximately 12:30.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and said it will release further details.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Lacey
Nicole Lacey manslaughter case headed to trial
In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens
Handcuffs, money
Former employee accused of stealing from law firm

Latest News

Covid-19 cases
Carthage reunion attendees test positive for COVID-19
Man accused of throwing evidence out the window
19th annual Spoker Ride
19th annual Spoker Ride is next week
North Country Pet Adoption Services
Check out pets at adoption service’s open house