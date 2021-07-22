Bicycle and truck collide, woman seriously hurt
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman on a bicycle suffered serious injuries after a collision with a truck Thursday afternoon.
It happened in front of the Eagles Club on Route 11, also known as Outer Washington Street, in the town of Watertown at approximately 12:30.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and said it will release further details.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
