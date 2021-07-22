Carthage reunion attendees test positive for COVID-19

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People who attended a Carthage High School class reunion this past weekend need to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service says state health officials are tracking a cluster of cases from events associated with the reunion on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

Health officials say cases have been identified in Jefferson County, other parts of the state, and other states.

State and local health departments are working together to contact trace and isolate the cases.

Reunion attendees and their close contacts should contact their doctor if they develop symptoms.

Those symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

