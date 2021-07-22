Advertisement

Carthage reunion attendees test positive for COVID-19

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People who attended a Carthage High School class reunion this past weekend need to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service says state health officials are tracking a cluster of cases from events associated with the reunion on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

Health officials say cases have been identified in Jefferson County, other parts of the state, and other states.

State and local health departments are working together to contact trace and isolate the cases.

Reunion attendees and their close contacts should contact their doctor if they develop symptoms.

Those symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Lacey
Nicole Lacey manslaughter case headed to trial
In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens
Handcuffs, money
Former employee accused of stealing from law firm

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation's Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Foundation’s Thousand Islands Golf Classic
New York state COVID-19
State says small fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers test positive for COVID-19
Samaritan Medical Center Foundation's Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Medical Center Foundation's Golf Classic
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school