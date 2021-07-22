Advertisement

Check out pets at adoption service’s open house

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - North Country Pet Adoption Services is having an open house this weekend.

The organization’s Michelle Wojcikowski brought foster dog Paxton with her for an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

North Country Pet Adoption Services is foster based, so they don’t have a shelter. The open house will bring many of their animals to one location so people can get a good look at them.

The open house is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 at the Laughing Dog Lodge at 6363 Pine Grove Road in Glenfield.

You can learn more at northcountrypetadoption.org.

