Children’s Auditions at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage accepting children’s digital video auditions for ‘Matilda The Musical’

Syracuse Stage, in partnership with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, will present “Matilda The Musical” as its holiday musical for the 2021/2022 season. Video audition submissions for young artists, ages 8 – 13, who sing and dance are now being accepted. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Auditions must be submitted by Aug. 6. Callbacks will be held in-person after that date. Instructions can be found on the Syracuse Stage website at https://syracusestage.org/play-submissions.php.

At this writing, Syracuse Stage is working with Syracuse University, local health officials and our national labor unions to assure a healthy and safe work environment for all. A detailed safety plan and Covid era protocols will be articulated prior to the start of rehearsal.

Auditioners should note that “Matilda The Musical” includes some morning student matinees in addition to evening performances. The production opens on Nov. 19 and closes on Jan. 2, 2022. Children must be available for rehearsals at Syracuse Stage in early October. Rehearsals will be held weekdays after 4 p.m. and on weekends. Rehearsals are not held on Mondays.

“Matilda The Musical” is Syracuse Stage’s annual holiday production. Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, the show celebrates the deliciously twisted sense of fun and the singular genius of the great Roald Dahl. This Tony Award-winner is a captivating treat that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. (Not to mention there’s a gloriously vile villain, Miss Trunchbull.) Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and featuring an unforgettable little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, “Matilda” is a delightfully thrilling musical for children and adults alike.

Audition Information

Matilda Wormwood: An imaginative girl who is clever and wise far beyond her years. She has a thirst for learning that can’t be quenched. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 2, 2022 and, if eligible, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Vocal range between A3 and D5.

Bruce: Matilda’s classmate. Lover of chocolate cake. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 2, 2022 and, if eligible, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Vocal range between C4 and E5.

Lavender: Matilda’s classmate and friend. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 2, 2022 and, if eligible, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Youth Ensemble: Syracuse Stage plans to cast two casts of 8 children. Youths cast in the children’s ensemble will not be required to appear in every performance. A detailed performance schedule will be provided at the first rehearsal. Auditioners must be no older 13 through Jan. 2, 2022 and if eligible, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Youth swings will be cast in addition to the youth ensemble cast.

Those auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a song of their choice (approximately one minute). Additionally, prepare a brief reading from the script that can be found on the Syracuse Stage website.

For more information or questions, contact Syracuse Stage at auditions@syracusestage.org.

SHOW DETAILS

“Matilda The Musical”

Book by Dennis Kelly

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl

Directed by Donna Drake

Choreography by Andrea Leigh-Smith

Musical Direction by Brian Cimmet

Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama

Nov. 19, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

