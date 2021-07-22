DEC officer rescues family stranded on South Sandy Creek

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A state Environmental Conservation officer rescued a family trapped on a boat on South Sandy Creek in the town of Ellisburg on Sunday.

The DEC says the family’s 12-foot aluminum boat became pinned against a partially submerged tree laying across the river, stranding the three adults and two children on board.

DEC officials say the boat was taking on water and was in danger of capsizing. They say heavy rains the night before caused high waters and a fast-moving current on the flooded river.

Officer Peter Jackson responded to the DEC boat launch on Sandy Creek and took to the water in a specialty watercraft known as a mud boat.

With the help of a state trooper, Jackson navigated to where the family was stranded and used the mud boat’s capabilities to run the hull up the tree to create a stable platform for the family to escape their crippled craft, which was later found to have lost its propeller.

The family was taken back to the boat launch safely.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.