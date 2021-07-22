Advertisement

DEC officer rescues family stranded on South Sandy Creek

A specialty watercraft known as a mud boat was used by a DEC officer to help rescue a family...
A specialty watercraft known as a mud boat was used by a DEC officer to help rescue a family stranded on South Sandy Creek in the town of Ellisburg on Sunday.(New York State DEC)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A state Environmental Conservation officer rescued a family trapped on a boat on South Sandy Creek in the town of Ellisburg on Sunday.

The DEC says the family’s 12-foot aluminum boat became pinned against a partially submerged tree laying across the river, stranding the three adults and two children on board.

DEC officials say the boat was taking on water and was in danger of capsizing. They say heavy rains the night before caused high waters and a fast-moving current on the flooded river.

Officer Peter Jackson responded to the DEC boat launch on Sandy Creek and took to the water in a specialty watercraft known as a mud boat.

With the help of a state trooper, Jackson navigated to where the family was stranded and used the mud boat’s capabilities to run the hull up the tree to create a stable platform for the family to escape their crippled craft, which was later found to have lost its propeller.

The family was taken back to the boat launch safely.

There were no injuries.

