Gillibrand: defense spending bill draft includes military justice reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D. - NY) says a draft of next year’s defense spending bill includes historic reforms to how the military justice system handles sexual assault cases.

Gillibrand has been championing changes to how these crimes are prosecuted.

The National Defense Authorization Act will need to go through both Senate and House debate before a final bill is voted on.

Senator Jack Reed (D. -RI), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a joint statement:

“We are proud to announce the committee has put forth a strong bill that makes historic changes to the military justice system and combats the scourge of military sexual assault. “We look forward to working together to bring this bill to the Senate floor and making the NDAA law.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.