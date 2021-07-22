Gouverneur sisters bring home Junior Olympics gold

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It was double the success for the Griffith family of the Gouverneur Boxing Club.

Twin sisters won gold medals at a recent national event.

I’ve had the pleasure of covering both Randi and Rikki Griffith since they first started boxing.

All the hard work over the years paid off for the twins as they captured gold medals at the Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas.

Randi captured her gold in the 132-pound weight class.

Rikki won her gold at 125 pounds.

You can hear the sisters talk about their experiences in the video above. You can also hear from their father, Gordy.

