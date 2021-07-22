Grave side service for Mark Lyon

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A grave side service will be held for Mark Lyon on Tuesday July 20, 2010. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.

Mark was a kind man, with a big heart and infectious smile. He had many interests he enjoyed; fishing, fluffy animals (especially cats), music & dancing, and he was a real ladies man, flashing his smile and flirting with the gals. Mark was a superhero fanatic, and his favorite was Superman. He sported the icon Superman Logo on some article of clothing nearly every day. Mark was a social gentleman, and he took great pride in helping do any chore to assist, especially sweeping.

Mark lived with his chosen family; Mr. Christopher and Mrs. Jessica Brothers, their children Chelsie, Christopher, Nate, and Jessie as well as his beloved friends Thomas, Kaitlyn, and Gordan. Though he was born out of the area, he spent the better part of his life living in the Madrid-Waddington community. On weekdays Mark loved spending his days with his friends at the St. Lawrence NYSARC Massena Day Habilitation Senior Program. Over the years there Mark made many great friends. They spent a good amount of time volunteering in the Massena Community and enjoying a variety of local venues.

Mark was a special person and we thank you for taking the time to assist us in honoring his memory.

