Helen C. Brothers, 96 of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Helen C. Brothers, age 96 of Potsdam, NY passed away on July 20th at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Services will be held privately at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Mrs. Brothers is survived by two sons: James (Elaine) and Fred; three daughters Rita Carney, Sharon (Thomas) Delosh and Linda (Robert) Delosh; 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Leonard Brothers and a daughter Mary Dibble. She was the last survivor of ten siblings: sisters: Marion, Hattie, Ida and Louise; brothers: Harvey, Francis, Melvin, Arthur, Wilfred and Robert. She was born on October 14, 1924 in Norwood, NY the daughter of the late Homer and Mary Derouchie French. She married Leonard J. Brothers in 1943 at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk. They lived on the Hopkinton Road in Potsdam for many years before moving to Mayfield Apartments. She worked for years as a cook in the kitchen at Potsdam State Teachers College. She enjoyed crocheting and was well known for her beautiful afghans. She enjoyed bird watching, bingo, puzzle books and watching game shows on television. Thoughts, memories and condolences

