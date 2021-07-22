Advertisement

Hildegard M. Pahler, 95, of Potsdam

Jul. 21, 2021
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Hildegard M. Pahler, 95, residing on the Wright Road, Potsdam, passed away at her home on July 20, 2021, with her family at her side.

Hildegard was born in Werl, Germany on June 19, 1926, to Heinrich und Anna Pruente Schulte. She attended various schools in Germany and was learning to become a dental assistant working with a local dentist in Germany, until the onset of the war.

She befriended her life-long companion, Siegfried Pahler, in their home Village of Westoennen, Germany. The relationship promise between the two was made after Siegfried was asked to immigrate to the United States, as support to the new family business started by his uncle, which later matured to Pahler Packing Corporation. After about a year, the bond was matured, when Siegfried returned to the home Village in Germany to marry Hildegard, which took place on August 22, 1951. Following the wedding, Hildegard left her immediate family to immigrate to the United States and begin a family. She also provided support with the family business, sharing her expertise of meticulous household order, German cuisine, that was almost always garnished with European pastry, enjoyed by family, friends and a spectrum of cultural guests. There was seldom a moment of inactivity in the household, with always something on the horizon.

Although the original life-long commitment to one another exceeded the element of time, Hildegard was predeceased by her husband 22 years ago, and then her daughter, Sylvia Bond, 10 years ago. Surviving are her remaining children; Thomas (Helen) Pahler, Lind Pahler (Michael Schaaf) and Annette (Kevin) Regan, her grandchildren; Lisa Bond Ladue, Richard Bond, Heidi Pahler, Elisabeth Pahler, Julia Pahler, Sara Schaaf Reschke, Markus Schaaf, Jamie Regan Merna, Derek Regan and twelve great grandchildren.

A Mass and Christian Burial will be held on July 23, at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam at 12:00 PM, followed by the Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Hildegard loved gardens and flowers, so, if donations or remembrances are of consideration, gardening services or flowering plants may be donated to a charity of your choice. Donations may also be made to the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Condolences may be shared at the Garner Funeral Home at www.GarnerFH.com.

